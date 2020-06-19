The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore launches new restaurant concepts

Read Article

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore has just launched two innovative restaurant concepts – Starlit By The Pool and 99 Pop-Up Restaurants at 99 Residency Road

The hotel has reimagined luxury dining experiences to inspire guests to venture out to dine.

Starlit By The Pool is an alfresco restaurant by the poolside, with exclusive and limited seating. Open-air and under the stars, dining is in private cabanas. The restaurant serves simmering grills and a selection of classic diner comfort food. The menus and payment modes are accessed with QR codes to ensure contact-less dining. The menu is attached along with the specialised safety and sanitisation protocols.

The newly launched 99 Pop-Up Restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, reimagines luxury dining.