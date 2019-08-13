The Resort, Mumbai to present home-cooked authentic Bohri cuisine

The Resort located in Madh-Marve Malad, will host a live-cooking counter with authentic Bohri food by Chef Umaima Abdulally who has been in the food industry since the past 13 years. Chef Abdulally, who is currently a homemaker and active blogger, loves dishing up and serving original Bohri food in all its goodness. The menu presented to visitors during the sessions will be an impressive buffet and will have a delectable spread of some signature Bohri dishes including the main course as well as desserts. Chef Abdulally will also share recipes of the inimitable dishes with enthusiasts.

The Resort’s unique venture gives a new dimension to the concept of home-chefs by providing space to cooking enthusiasts to display their skills and giving gourmets an opportunity to taste the cuisines of different communities cooked in their most authentic form by people actually belonging to them. The Resort will soon also be holding similar such sessions which will feature more distinctive cuisines from across the country.

The menu at The Resort comprising of Bohri Dabba Goshts, Kheema Khichdi, ‘mithaas’ Kalamro, Malida, Gol Pani, Kari Chawal and Kharak Halwa, etc., among others, will be available on Saturdays until August 31.