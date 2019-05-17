The Resort Mumbai hosts baking workshop on World Baking Day

On the occasion of World Baking Day, The Resort Mumbai held a special baking workshop for its customers. The special baking session at The Resort was designed to help people whip up a variety of baked treats to delight their family and friends. It aimed to let people understand that baking is actually a very simple task. The idea was to help them craft beautiful delicacies to surprise a friend, co-worker, neighbour or relative with a sweet treat or just to make something to enjoy at their home.

The Resort’s executive chef, Chef Sheriyar Dotivala conducted the fun workshop to spread the joy of baking, especially to those who perhaps don’t bake too often and are not particularly experienced at it. Chef Dotivala has over 16 years of experience creating what many consider to be some of the finest desserts. The chef walked aspiring bakers through three sophisticated but simple-to-follow recipes during the workshop. In this hands-on intensive workshop, the chef instructed students to master the basics of measuring, mixing, assembling and baking a variety of baked favourites, including cakes, pastries, cookies, pies, etc. The session also focussed on how to ice and decorate a cake with chocolate ganache, pineapple cream, and so on. Chef Dotivala also helped troubleshoot common baking problems to make it easier for participants.

Speaking about the event, Satyajit Kotwal, GM, The Resort Mumbai said, “Many people feel that baking is a very tough task although they may be good cooks. We just wanted to make it easy for them to handle the baking as well as icing part which is why we arranged this session on the eve of World Baking Day. The response was great and the participants had a superb time learning new techniques. Many of them successfully decorated their own cakes too.”