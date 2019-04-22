The Resort Mumbai encourages children to grow vegetables on Earth Day

Observing World Earth Day, The Resort Mumbai held a unique three-day activity called #Growyourfood that involved children in the age group of six to 15 gathering at The Resort premises, where they were taught to grow their own patch of vegetables. The idea behind the activity was to engage with young children and convey to them the importance of conserving and preserving nature through the vegetable growing activity. The Resort believes that children should be taught the importance of nature through fun educational activities, hands-on interactions with nature and teaching them about actions to protect the natural world.

Guiding the children was environment expert Hemant Dhavade who has over 10 years of experience in the field of horticulture. Dhavade has been a part of The Resort since long and has been overseeing the maintenance of its beautifully manicured gardens and green patches. He spoke to the children about how to grow organic vegetables and nurture them. The children were given vegetables like cucumber, okra, tomatoes, pumpkins, etc., which they planted in small patches in the gardens at The Resort under the supervision of Dhavade. Many places these days are largely devoid of nature and children spend more time indoors, hindering their natural connection to the rhythms of nature. The Resort is aiming to bring about a small change by helping children bond with nature.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “It’s Our Turn to Lead.” The Resort’s initiative works in tandem with the theme where the young generation is taught to bring about changes in their lives to impact the environment and make the world a better, safer place for all the coming generations.

Around 20 to 25 children participated in the activity which concluded on April 19. Speaking about the activity, Satyajit Kotwal, general manager, The Resort Mumbai said, “This year on World Earth Day, we wanted to engage with young children who will be our future. Gardening can be a fruitful and fun activity for both parents and their kids. Teaching gardening skills to kids can have many benefits and it is a great learning activity. It’s a fantastic initiative to do as part of World Earth Day and teaching kids how to plant and tend to the garden can have many benefits. If an experienced gardening expert works alongside the kids and guides them in a simple step by step manner it will help them gain confidence as they learn new skills. We are glad Mr Dhavade, who has so much experience in the field, could guide the children.”