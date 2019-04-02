The Postcard Hotel inks new 50-key luxury resort in South Goa set to open in 2021

After the splendid success of its three openings in Moira, Cuelim and Old Goa, The Postcard Hotel has signed a new boutique luxury hotel project in South Goa. History, heritage, and eclectic design is what The Postcard Hotel currently offers in Goa, which includes a 350-year-old carefully restored chapel in its hotel in Cuelim. Adding to the steady growth in its portfolio, The Postcard’s new project would be its first bespoke ground up, design hotel in the state. The new Postcard hotel will open doors to guests in 2021.

Kapil Chopra, founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel said “I believe Goa has the potential to be the next Bali and I also see Goa as an emerging design, architecture and culinary capital of India. Goa lives through its 334 villages and communities and we want our guests to experience and appreciate this variety through our hotels like they would have never done before.”

The Postcard’s new experiential hotel will be located on a pristine white sand beach in South Goa and will have 50 rooms and suites interspersed with hard and soft landscaped areas. These would be well-appointed, spacious rooms, with most rooms close to 700 sq ft, offering views of the Arabian Sea on one side and the quaint countryside of South Goa on the other. The hotel will be designed and curated by a team of world-renowned architects and interior designers.

“The challenge was to have a site which had the potential to build a hotel that sets new design standards globally. The search for that iconic location ended with this site, which offers a serene white sand beach of the mighty Arabian Sea in front and beautiful countryside on its other end,” Chopra added. “We do not wish to offer sterile or overbuilt hotels. We want to leave enough space for our guests to connect with the local identity of the destination,” he further said.

“The Postcard Hotel is a definitive sign of the times to come in luxury hospitality and JLL is proud to partner with this experiential luxury brand in its national and global ambitions,” said Jaideep Dang, MD, hotels & hospitality group, JLL India. JLL, the world’s leading real estate professional services firm, was the exclusive consultant to this transaction.

The upcoming hotel will have a dedicated restaurant offering thoroughly researched local cuisine, prepared carefully for its discerning guests.