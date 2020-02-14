The Park Hotels showcases tearoom Flurys at India Design ID 2020

Read Article

The Park Hotels, leading luxury boutique hotels in India, brought its iconic tearoom, Flurys from the city of joy, Kolkata to Delhi this year at India Design ID 2020, where leading minds from the Indian and International design fraternity converge for engaging design dialogues.

This year the brand collaborated with Amit Lata & Karan Singh Parmar of Twelve Tomatoes to design a modern rendition, Flurys 20/20. Flurys opened in 1927 at 18 Park Street, Kolkata. Over the decades, it has become a part of the culture of Kolkata and evokes strong emotions among generations.

Flurys 20/20 is inspired by the glamorous era of 20s with a blend of contemporary influences to give the look and feel of 21st century. Adorned with famous Kalighat paintings from Bengal, paired with a palette of millennial pink and neon colours, the pop-up truly offered a fun and comfortable space to spend some quality time and enjoy.

Talking about the association and the concept, Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said, “At The Park Hotels, we draw from myriad cultural and global influences to create a stylish, vibrant landscape, illustrative of contemporary India. And to bring that alive at India Design ID every year, we partner with various designers to create spaces that are Anything But Ordinary. This year, we have collaborated with Amit Lata and Karan Singh Parmar of Twelve Tomatoes. With quirky tongue-in-cheek collages; palette of millennial pinks and neons; we bring alive our iconic Flurys tearoom from Kolkata.”

Sharing their experience, Lata and Parmar said, “It is always fun to work with The Park Hotels – because of their emphasis on art and design. We get a lot of creative liberty, which is not often the case with other clients. For ID 2020, we re-interpreted Flurys, an iconic institution, for the 21st century, as a fun and modern teahouse, while also reflecting its origins in Kolkata.”