THE Park Hotels opens new property in Juhu, Mumbai

THE Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India, brings its legendary design vocabulary to Mumbai, with the launch of its newest hotel in Juhu. Strategically located at Juhu Tara Road, THE Park is located close to sprawling Juhu Beach and overlooks the Arabian Sea. A striking charcoal grey facade by Sanjay Puri is punctuated by burnt orange and fuchsia windows that reflect the spectacular sunsets.

The 60-room hotel has six categories of rooms; with expansive views of either the Arabian Sea or the city while some also overlook the historic Juhu airfield. The rooms and studio suites have been designed with a monochromatic colour palette with world-class amenities. The room rates start from Rs 17,000 onwards.

Meishi, an elegant space off the lobby is an Asian inspired all-day dining fusion restaurant – Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and a hint of Indian; using fresh and organic ingredients and currently open only to resident guests.

The Saffron Room, a 2500 sq. ft. banqueting space on the first floor is a perfect place for social events and corporate meetings. The hall has two different types of lighting to enhance and make events even more spectacular.

Speaking about the launch, Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said, “We are excited to add this important address to our collection of hotels. Mumbai is a vibrant city and THE Park Hotels will add to it by bringing immersive and Anything But Ordinary experiences. Our vision is to have a slice of THE Park in every city people travel to.”

Vijay Dewan, MD, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said, “We are happy to launch of THE Park Mumbai. It is our first managed hotel under THE Park Hotels portfolio. Mumbai is India’s key metropolitan city and business hub and we are delighted to expand our footprint here. Our Juhu location is well positioned for travellers in the media and entertainment industries.”

The hotel is owned by Aumi Grandera Luxury Properties. The owners of the hotel, Kriish R Puri and Shloka Puri Hemdev, in a joint statement, said, “We are glad to be associated with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. THE Park has been in the business for more than 50 years and understands the Indian and international consumer well. We are extremely excited about our partnership and are all set to bring in a great hospitality experience in bustling Juhu.”

Opening soon is a dramatic whisky bar with a cosy alfresco patio, as well as addition of more rooms, a Presidential Suite, a spectacular poolside bar on the rooftop as well as a gym and spa.