THE Park Hotels introduces live entertainment for patrons at the comfort of their homes

In these unprecedented times, THE Park Hotels is virtually bringing alive the energy and vibe of India’s most happening nightclubs and liveliest bars. THE Park Hotels known for being a leading player in India’s nightlife and entertainment business since more than 50 years, has started LIVE entertainment for its guests and patrons sitting at home during the extended lockdown.

As people are now losing the count on days, THE Park Aqua Sunset has been released last month to set the weekend mood right. THE Park Aqua Sunset is a mixtape series releasing every Sunday at 5 PM on MixCloud and SoundCloud. A specially curated tracklist of a music extraordinaire is introduced every week. The genres range from electronica, downtempo, chillout, house, and world music – by the finest artist collective line-up from across the country. It brings the oomph of the crazy pool parties from the signature alfresco poolside Aqua at THE Park.

Swarup Varma, VRIDIAN and Abhi Meer have released their curated tracklists till now. Celebrated artists including Xirer, Aaryan, Stalvart John, and Praveen Achary are going to play in the weeks to come. The artists are well-known, home-grown and heavyweight electronic music producers with a knack of musical diversity. The first tracklist by Swarup Varma organically made it to the ‘Top 3 track list in India for Chillout category on MixCloud.

To bring the heady atmosphere, passionate live performances and bags of rock ‘n’ roll attitude, the iconic Someplace Else from THE Park Kolkata is going LIVE every day at 8 PM on its Facebook page with India’s most celebrated musicians and artists.

Someplace Else which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary has been engaging with artists to spark up these grim times through live virtual sessions. Till now Behram Siganporia from Best Kept Secret, Salman & Zaman, Abha Hanjura, Wagah Road, Nilayan, Adil Rashid (Underground Authority), Kamran and Kolkata’s favourite Kaustav Banerjee have performed.

The live sessions have recorded more than 3,60,000 viewers for 35 artists and have received rave reviews from the music revellers for this initiative. The number of followers have been rapidly increasing on the Facebook page and the viewer’s look forward to these sessions every day at 8 PM. Few artists to look forward to in the coming days are Khurshid (Karaoke World Champion India in 2011), Bubbles from Chicago, Astitva, Abhishek Gurung (Gingerfeet), Faridkot, and many more.

Speaking on these initiatives, Ruchika Mehta, corporate director- communications & PR said, “While we continue to do our community initiatives, we also realize that people are getting jaded sitting at home in this extended lockdown and are looking for things to bring in cheer and positivity. We at THE Park are known for our nightlife and F&B offerings, therefore have introduced these LIVE sessions with musicians and celebrated artists. We have been receiving overwhelming response till now. And the teams are set to continue the LIVE entertainment for the days to come.”