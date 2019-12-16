The Park Bangalore joins hands with Bengaluru Metro to plant 3000 trees

THE Park Bangalore, one of the pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India, has joined hands with Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, to save the environment by planting 3000 trees. This project will travel from MG Road to Swamy Vivekananda Road in Bengaluru where they have successfully planted 500 plants till date. As part of this initiative, they are planning to cover specific areas such as parking, pavements, and dividers that are near to the metro station.

Over the years, there has been a notable boom in industrial growth, rapid urbanisation which has largely affected our country’s ecological balance. Moreover, our cities lack proper management of solid waste and practice deforestation, which demands immediate action. Amidst degrading quality of air in the city, THE Park Bangalore has not only launched this project near metro stations, but they have also planted these saplings in the vicinity of their hotel. In a bid to address one of the major challenges of protecting our environment, it is a step to safeguard the growth of all the saplings planted and to ensure fresh air near the hotel as well.

THE Park Bangalore with support from Namma Metro commenced their sapling plantation programnme on October 24, 2019 to help reduce pollution levels in Silicon Valley of India.