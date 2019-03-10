The Mansion House in Alibaug sells out as an exclusive property with tailor-made experiences: Harsh Varma

Operational early since this year, The Mansion House is a one-of-its-kind experience-driven product located in the prospective beach destination Alibaug. Part of Graviss Hospitality, The Mansion House is not driven by individual room inventory sales, but is sold as an exclusive property to the patrons to host intimate parties, weddings, sundowners, brunch, other events, etc., with tailor-made experiences weaved into them, told Harsh Varma, executive director, hospitality division, Graviss Hospitality.

Talking about The Mansion House’s exclusivity, Varma said the property is a destination weddings and events place for which “we have recently started sales in Mumbai and slowly and steadily are looking to tap the other markets from India by reaching out to them through social media channel promotions”. He said they are certainly looking at the international clientele as well, but it will take some time because they usually come in as groups, and Alibaug is yet to have the infrastructural capacity to host large groups. “I think the Indian clientele at large is sufficient for us initially,” he added. “Also, the property offers customised range of F&B and also local & regional cuisines, so be it any market – their likings will be catered to exactly as they need it at The Mansion House,” said Varma.

The 25-room boutique hotel property can accommodate 65-75 people and can host to the likes of 250 pax in its both inside and outdoor banquets & meetings space at large.

About the promotions of The Mansion House, Varma said, “We have a sales team that reaches out to customers within south and north Mumbai. Also since we already handle a hotel and banquets, we have an existing sales base. I think the real challenge is to educate and explain to our customers that this property is not a hotel where a single room can be enjoyed, but the whole property is exclusive for them.”

The tariff of the property is subject to what a client is opting for and also on the days that the property is being booked out. “In terms of the online sales business, we are having our own website for enquiry and bookings and also are very much active on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc. for enquiries regarding bookings. We are also considering listing the property on a portal that is a window to the experiences that we offer, and not just a mainstream hotel bookings website that sells room inventory,” told Varma.

Voicing that Alibaug is a potential beach destination for Mumbaikars, Varma told Express Food & Hospitality that people in Mumbai are seeing Alibaug as a destination now which is just 20-minute drive away. In the case of Goa and Lonavla, they need to spend the time to travel there, but Alibaug is just a stone’s throw away from Mumbai. “During the monsoons, it is inevitable but one has to take the road to Alibaug which is 2.5-3-hour drive from Mumbai,” Varma said. Vouching on the upcoming waterways connectivity development that will further boost footfall into Alibaug, Varma said that the RORO services to Alibaug from Mumbai shall start by May-June this year, which will connect in just 30 minutes and will be operational 24/7. Hence it will change the scenario to allow patrons to witness this destination within an hour’s time, added Varma.

Way ahead, “We want to gauge the success for this property. We do realise that we are a unique property and it will take some time to get there, but we are willing to wait because we want to make it experiential for the patrons,” concluded Varma.

Graviss Hospitality is an age-old Mumbai-based company known for its chain of restaurants – Zafran spread across Mumbai; Mayfair Banquets and owns the InterContinental Marine Drive – Mumbai hotel.