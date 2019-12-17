The Little Easy to host ‘Winesday with Hortense Cabouret’

As they say- ‘Wine is just a conversation, waiting to happen!’ This is exactly what The Little Easy, the popular Speak Easy-inspired bar from Bandra is looking to unfold, in their first-ever wine bar takeover by Hortense Cabouret on December 18, 2019. Cabouret, a French lady known for her love of wines, has especially come to India, to spread that warmth of bonding with the bottled poetry and raise a toast to friendships happening over it. Celebrating in style and grace, ‘Winesday With Hortense Cabouret’, The Little Easy will thus see a sea of soulful conversations happening over the finest of wines and camaraderie.

Cabouret represents the best of wines from all over the world – Jacob’s Creek, Campo Viejo, Mumm Champagne and Indiosa and travels across the globe to share her wine stories. As India gradually grows into the fondness for quality wine, with more and more men and women joining in and relishing the taste, she felt the interest to be a part of it. She has thus arrived in this country in September, as the Wine Ambassador for Pernod Ricard.

In her career of a wine cellar manager in Paris, Cabouret had developed her love for the magic potion and added onto it the WSET 3 diploma to enrich and deepen her passion for the finest of wines around the world. Her extensive knowledge and array of experiences from the wine industry make her worthy to get people to appreciate and understand wine in a non-snobbish way, spreading the love and warmth in her own unique way. In her words, “I love wine because it is full of flavours, it brings people together… Everything is said.”

With Cabouret on board, The Little Easy, known for its cosy charm and warmth, is ready to rock the night of wines in all poise and finesse. The celebrations begin at 9 pm and look forward to waves of wonderful bonding- of wine, of people and of endless dialogues, speaking it easy and free-flowing. There will also be a free wine session for all the ladies present, from 10 pm – 1 am, adding that extra flavour to conversations.