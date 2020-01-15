The Little Easy restaurant, Mumbai launches Negroni on tap

Negroni is now available on tap exclusively at The Little Easy (TLE), the popular cocktail bar at Bandra, Mumbai.

TLE, the speak-easy inspired bar, favourite among its patrons for the regular initiatives to celebrate the sheer love for cocktails, is now ready with Negroni on tap (martini, which is available on tap like beer), for the first time in Mumbai. The delightfully refreshing and classic Negroni is made with the Bombay Sapphire gin.

With sumptuous food and uniquely crafted vibrant cocktails on platter as a signature style, TLE Mumbai has successfully earned itself a niche, within just two years of its launch. Known for its bygone era charm and constant experiments with Prohibition era themed cocktails, this popular bar celebrates warmth of regular patrons in its own special way. No wonder, the introduction of Negroni on tap is a perfect addition to its richness, serving the happy kind of high!