Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Latest Updates > The Little Easy restaurant, Mumbai launches Negroni on tap
Latest Updates

The Little Easy restaurant, Mumbai launches Negroni on tap

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Negroni is now available on tap exclusively at The Little Easy (TLE), the popular cocktail bar at Bandra, Mumbai.

TLE, the speak-easy inspired bar, favourite among its patrons for the regular initiatives to celebrate the sheer love for cocktails, is now ready with Negroni on tap (martini, which is available on tap like beer), for the first time in Mumbai. The delightfully refreshing and classic Negroni is made with the Bombay Sapphire gin.

With sumptuous food and uniquely crafted vibrant cocktails on platter as a signature style, TLE Mumbai has successfully earned itself a niche, within just two years of its launch. Known for its bygone era charm and constant experiments with Prohibition era themed cocktails, this popular bar celebrates warmth of regular patrons in its own special way. No wonder, the introduction of Negroni on tap is a perfect addition to its richness, serving the happy kind of high!

Share

Related posts

53rd FHRAI Annual Convention to be held in Lucknow this September

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Accorhotels.com launches Arabic website for Middle East customers

Luxury Hotels put India on the Global hospitality industry map

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More