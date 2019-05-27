The Little Easy in association with Fruzzante hosts The Easy Arab Brunch

The Little Easy Restaurant, Bandra West, Mumbai, recently organised a ‘delicious’ Sunday brunch called The Easy Arab Brunch to mark the unveiling of their newest venture, Arab Street – a delivery kitchen located in Khar. The event, in association with Fruzzante as the beverage partner saw the guests relishing on a wide range Middle Eastern cuisine packed of meaty and light Turkish kebabs, refreshing hummus flavours, and wholesome mains.

Some of the delectable delicacies on offer included Chicken Iskender and Souvlaki, Lamb Adana, Tzatziki, Afghani Naan, Soft Lavash, and Manakeesh. The guests also got an opportunity to indulge in vegan, gluten-free and all-natural pineapple and mango cider-style alcobev by Fruzzante. Arab Street is a delivery kitchen known for its Middle Eastern cuisine and people can now order from Zomato & Swiggy.

Speaking at the event, Vishesh Shah, director, The Little Easy and Arab Street, said, “We are happy to have organised an afternoon dedicated to Middle Eastern cuisine and are delighted with the response. This cuisine is one-of-a-kind and combined with Fruzzante’s range of ciders, it made for an amazing duo. We look forward to organising more such events in the future.”

Priyanka Save, founder, Fruzzante, said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with a brand like The Little Easy and Arab Street. Not only was this a unique opportunity for us to sample some authentic Middle Eastern cuisine but also a platform to showcase our widely popular range of cider style alcobev. We are hoping for more such collaborations going forward.”