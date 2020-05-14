The Leela Group redefines hygiene and cleaning protocols with comprehensive programme ‘Suraksha’

Read Article

During these unprecedented times, The Leela Group, has assured their guests that the current situation has brought a thoughtful change in the way to they approach their daily activities. The Leela Group has introduced ‘Suraksha’ – a comprehensive programme that redifines its hygiene and cleaning protocols to ensure a high degree of safety of its guests and employees.

The measures taken by the hotel group under the Suraksha programme include:

Ensuring safety at every stage –

Protective gear including masks, gloves and PPE kits for all our associates to provide a safe environment for our guests.

Regular temperature checks of all associates and partners upon entering the hotel premises.

Alarms for all the associates as a reminder to sanitise themselves.

Use of hospital-grade, EPA approved chemicals that target a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria.

Frequent cleaning and sanitisation of all surfaces across public areas at regular intervals.

Rigorous deep cleaning and application of disinfectants in guest rooms, fitness centres and restaurants.

Cleaning of all high-touch points like door handles, elevator buttons, counter tops, table tops and railings with disinfectant at regular intervals.

Use of hotel cars for transferring guests to ensure maximum safety.

Sanitisation and inspection of all cars by the concierge team before and after every transfer.

Deployment of task force under the guidance of our partners and a dedicated hygiene manager, to ensure that all protocols/measures are strictly followed across all hotels.

F&B –

Restaurant seating to ensure social distancing.

Introduction of an e-menu that can be viewed by guests on their respective phones.

Use of hand sanitisers in restaurants.

Introduction of natural immunity-boosting beverages, which will help our guests stay healthy.

Mandatory use of PPE kits for the kitchen team to prevent cross-contamination.

Washing and sanitisation of vegetables, fruits and groceries.

Preparation of food in small quantities to ensure fresh food is served to the guests.

Washing of all dishes at 80 degrees Celsius.

Hygiene training for all the teams.

Leveraging technology for a safe stay –

Contactless check in and check out facility provided with the privilege of paying through phone at check out.

Use of high bar pressure dry steam cleaners for housekeeping.

Electrostatic sprayers, a hospital-grade disinfectant.

Full access to digital news and e-papers instead of print newspapers.

Adherence to international certifications and standards while considering the guidance and information shared by experts from our partner team.

“Your safety and well-being is our primary concern, and we would like to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to provide an uncompromising level of service with true graciousness of Indian hospitality, while gaining your trust and confidence. To reiterate our commitment, we are redefining our hygiene and cleaning protocols with the launch of ‘Suraksha’ – a comprehensive programme designed in coherence with our partners. This is a holistic approach we are taking to elevate our health, safety and hygiene protocols with stringent measures that ensure a safe environment while you continue to enjoy our opulent and indulgent services. We continue to closely monitor the situation and adapt, and enhance these measures, thereby prioritising the safety and well-being of our guests and our associates. We look forward to welcoming you and assure you a remarkably safe stay, where caution is the new normal,” read a letter issued by The Leela Group addressing to their guests.