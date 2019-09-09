The Leela Goa bags accolade for consistent contribution towards travel & hospitality industry

The Leela Goa was awarded as the ‘Best Beach Resort’ at Travel and Tourism Excellence Awards ceremony organised by FICCI recently. These awards recognise the best in the travel industry across hotels, destinations, airlines and majorly who are focused in contributing towards the employment growth and infrastructure development.

These awards are bifurcated into various categories, including best heritage hotel, green hotel, beach resort, adventure tour operator, etc. The ceremony saw several eminent personalities from tourism industry along with senior ministers from the state and central government who showed up to celebrate the best in business.

Commenting on receiving the award, Shridhar Nair, GM, The Leela Goa, said, “This award is a reflection of the trust reposed on us by our valuable guests & other stakeholders. The Leela Goa has always strived to position Goa on the world luxury map and is delighted to receive this prestigious recognition from an important industry body like FICCI. The exotic resort, spread over 75 acres of lush gardens, natural water features & pristine beachfront has hosted several international summits and has consistently been rated amongst the world’s top luxury hotels.”