The LaLiT Group provides food supplies to the needy during nationwide lockdown

Today our nation is facing the single biggest challenge for its survival. The nation-wide lock down in the wake of COVID-19 comes with its own difficulties for everyone. It has adversely impacted the daily wage earners, those below poverty line (BPL) and the most vulnerable who are not only fighting the epidemic but also hunger.

The Lalit has taken the lead to support the Delhi Government’s initiative of feeding the needy by donating 1000 kg of wheat flour (Atta) and 300 kgs of refined wheat flour (Maida), over 700 kgs of vegetables from their own gardens in the last couple of days to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Similarly, the remaining 11 hotels of the group are providing more than 1000 kg of atta, 500 kg of maida, 200 litres of oil, food supplies, fruits and vegetables to the relevant local authorities who are leading the food distribution. The Group is providing 400 meals a day at Nirmal Primary School Shelter, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. These meals are cooked in the kitchens of The Lalit New Delhi and will be distributed till the lockdown continues.

This is something that the group has been engaged in, consistently for over three decades now. The Lalit has been providing daily fresh food to the special children at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries home for the last 32 years. In the recent past, the teams at the hotel have engaged in regular distribution drives with Robinhood Army in their mission to eradicate hunger.

“Under the banner of Keshav Suri Foundation (KSF), we are reaching out to support the extremely marginalised and probably the worst affected transgender people through different NGOs such as Kinnar Maa Trust in Mumbai, Sangama in Bangalore and Saksham Trust in Chandigarh. Through these NGOs we are providing them with over 500 kg of atta, groceries, fruits and vegetables. The Lalit and KSF have been at the forefront for upholding the rights of trans community for years now. KSF has also taken the initiative of extending mental health support to people who need help. Our onboard counsellors are giving free counselling to help people cope up with the situation and make it better. The Foundation has also started ‘Queering Quarantine’, an online series of talks, interactions and workshops to help people cope with this lockdown and utilise their time in learning and exploring new areas,” a statement issued by the company read.

Leading by example, Dr Jyotsna Suri, chairperson & MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, and the executive directors – Divya Suri, Deeksha Suri and Keshav Suri, have decided to forgo their salaries for the next six months. The executive leadership team has also voluntarily pitched in with a 50 per cent pay cut.

“These are extraordinary times. COVID-19 is one of the toughest crisis ever faced by humanity. Everyone must do their bit to fight this pandemic. The need of the hour is to stand together and take care of those most affected. Together we can and we will overcome this.” said Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

The Group has also made available 100 rooms at The Lalit New Delhi for doctors serving at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and GB Pant Hospital.