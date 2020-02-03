The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) concludes in Amar Sonar Bangla

After holding successful Dehradun and Pune editions, the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) – India’s most coveted culinary challenge for professional and student chefs concluded at NIPS Hotel Management institute in Kolkata today. The day-long live competition witnessed participation from over 100 culinary enthusiasts who presented their talent. The competition was declared open for professionals as well as hospitality management college students who undertook live cooking in International and Regional cuisine categories.

Some of the participants represented reputed hotel and foodservice brands including ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass, Ramada by Wyndham Kolkata, Novotel Kolkata, Swissotel Kolkata, Holiday Inn Kolkata, Howard Johnson by Wyndham Kolkata, Lemon Tree Premier Kolkata, Jameson Inn Shiraz, Blue Nile, Sanjha Chulha, The Awadh Restaurant, Hotel Kempton, among others.

The Great Indian Culinary Challenge is an initiative by Express Food and Hospitality to showcase Indian culinary talent. The platform has been curated by Le Cordon Bleu Chef Michael Swamy and entrepreneur Chef Gautam Chaudhary. The jury panel for the GICC Kolkata edition included Chef Vivek Kalia, Executive Chef, The Westin Kolkata; Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes; Deputy Director, NIPS Hotel Mangement; Chef Gautam Chaudhry, Curator GICC, Chef Entrepreneur; Chef Michael Swamy; Curator GICC, LCB Alumni; Kaniska Chakraborty, Travel & Food Enthusiast; Chef Urvika Kanoi, Chef Owner, The Daily Cafe,Kolkata; Doma Wang, Chef Owner, Thember Restaurants, Kolkata; Chef Sneha Singhi, Chef Owner – Paris Cafe, Le Studio, Kolkata.

The event was inagurated in the esteemed presence of Michael Hawkins, Counsellor (Agriculture & Agrifood) and senior trade commissioner, High Commission of Canada; Vivek Pathak, group MD, NIPS Group; Nisheeth Srivastava, principal, IHM Kolkata; Xavier Gomes, principal, Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata and Sandip Das, CEO, Institute Of Hotel & Restaurant Management.

On the sidelines of the live competition, the jury panel held several masterclasses with the ingredients – Canadian Maple Syrup, Blue berries by British Columbia Blueberry Council and coconut milk by Nestlé Professional. The other masterclasses were on North East Indian cuisine and travel & food writing.

Canada was the Country Partner for the GICC Kolkata edition while British Columbia Blueberry Council and Nestlé Professional were the Ingredient Partners for the competition. NIPS Hotel Management institute was the Venue Partner for GICC Kolkata.

The winners across the four categories included –

Live Cooking (International Cuisine) for Professionals:

Gold – Rohit Pal, ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

Silver – Manish Choudhary, Swissotel Kolkata

Bronze – Kamal Bahadur, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

Live Cooking (International Cuisine) for Students:

Gold – Indrani Nandi, Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management

Silver – Bharti Kumari, NIPS Hotel Management

Bronze – Kushal Halder, NIPS Hotel Management

Live Cooking (Regional Cuisine) for Professionals:

Gold – Gouse Alam, ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

Silver – Sukanya Chatterjee, Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass

Bronze – MD Maqsood, Sanjha Chulha

Live Cooking (Regional Cuisine) for Students:

Gold – Souvik Roy, Haldia

Silver – Ushasi Roychoudhury, NIPS Hotel Management

Bronze – Shanu Mali, IHRM