The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) coming to Amar Sonar Bangla in January 2020

After holding successful Dehradun and Pune editions, the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) – India’s most coveted culinary challenge for professional and student chefs will be held at NIPS Hotel Management institute in Kolkata.

GICC, an initiative by Express Food & Hospitality – India’s foremost hospitality trade publication to showcase Indian culinary talent is more than a decade old. It is a platform, curated by eminent Le Cordon Bleu Chef Michael Swamy & Chef Entrepreneur Gautam Chaudhary, for professional and student chefs in various cities to compete, learn and be recognised for their culinary creations.

As a national Media publication, Express Food & Hospitality aims to nurture the chef community in the country. The strategy to organise the series in Hospitality Institutes is to give students an opportunity to meet and connect with chefs from the industry and have real time experience of a Live competition, said a GICC spokesperson.

Venue partner for the GICC Kolkata edition – NIPS Hotel Management institute is a leading hotel management institute in Eastern India which provides a unique schooling beyond the curriculum and conceives a learning environment for the hospitality industry aspiring students.

Canada is the Country Partner for the GICC Kolkata edition.

British Columbia Blueberry Council is the Ingredient Partner for the competition to be held at NIPS Hotel Management institute. The mission of the British Columbia Blueberry Council is to enhance the viability and strategic development of the blueberry industry through promotion, research, industry education and relationship building.

The day-long culinary competition sees chefs competing live in two categories – Regional cuisine & International cuisine, for both students and professionals, judged by a jury panel of esteemed culinary experts. There will be separate rounds for each community. Gold, Silver and Bronze Winners will be selected for both the International and Regional Dish in each community. Six Awards for Professional Chefs and six for Student Chefs, a total of 12 Awards will be given away in the evening at a gala Awards Ceremony at the Institute’s auditorium in the evening.

The event will also host Master Classes by eminent chefs on various topics including food sustainability, designers breads, food photography and many more.