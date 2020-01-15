Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Latest Updates > The Golden Peacock bags one-star rating award at Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2020
Latest Updates

The Golden Peacock bags one-star rating award at Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2020

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Venetian Macao’s outstanding The Golden Peacock Indian restaurant has again been awarded a one-star rating in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2020 – making it the seventh year in a row it has received the accolade.

The first Indian restaurant in Asia to be awarded a Michelin star, The Golden Peacock is led by Kerala native and senior chef Justin Paul, who has headed a team of 15 chefs since it opened in 2013.

Chef Paul commented, “From the beginning we set out to provide a totally authentic experience, cooking from the heart and trying to instil a sense of joy and beauty in everything we do. This commitment is reflected not only in our food but in the service and ambience. It is incredibly rewarding to have been consistently recognised by Michelin for this, now for the seventh year.”

Kandari Murgh Tikka

One of the highest-rated Indian restaurants outside India itself, The Golden Peacock prides itself on authenticity throughout, from its chefs, recipes and techniques to its ingredients and kitchenware, all of which are imported directly from India. Accompanying its stunning Indian cuisine is a variety of breads including roti, naan and paratha, cooked on the restaurant’s huge copper centrepiece tandoori oven, and The Golden Peacock also offers a selection of classic Jain dishes.

Share

Related posts

AccorHotels enters into negotiations for sale of 85 hotels in Europe

Mohit Rathod

MP reaffirms faith in hospitality investors at India Tourism Investor’s Summit

Mohit Rathod

Cabinet approves INR 6,000 cr SAMPADA scheme for food processing sector

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More