The Golden Peacock bags one-star rating award at Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2020

The Venetian Macao’s outstanding The Golden Peacock Indian restaurant has again been awarded a one-star rating in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2020 – making it the seventh year in a row it has received the accolade.

The first Indian restaurant in Asia to be awarded a Michelin star, The Golden Peacock is led by Kerala native and senior chef Justin Paul, who has headed a team of 15 chefs since it opened in 2013.

Chef Paul commented, “From the beginning we set out to provide a totally authentic experience, cooking from the heart and trying to instil a sense of joy and beauty in everything we do. This commitment is reflected not only in our food but in the service and ambience. It is incredibly rewarding to have been consistently recognised by Michelin for this, now for the seventh year.”

One of the highest-rated Indian restaurants outside India itself, The Golden Peacock prides itself on authenticity throughout, from its chefs, recipes and techniques to its ingredients and kitchenware, all of which are imported directly from India. Accompanying its stunning Indian cuisine is a variety of breads including roti, naan and paratha, cooked on the restaurant’s huge copper centrepiece tandoori oven, and The Golden Peacock also offers a selection of classic Jain dishes.