The Glenlivet unveils new pack design in India market

The Glenlivet, a global leader within the booming single malt Scotch category, has unveiled a new look for its world-class Scotch whisky portfolio. The redesign is the latest major change from the brand in its journey to open-up the category to a new generation of whisky drinkers.

Renowned for its distinctive smooth and fruity style, The Glenlivet’s new look blends the rich heritage of the iconic Speyside distillery with contemporary design features that reflect the forward-thinking brand it is today. Each single malt in the range boasts its own elegant colour to help it stand out in the whisky category; while to celebrate the heritage of The Glenlivet, which means ‘smooth-flowing one’, a smooth-flowing curve has been introduced to the label to unify the collection.

The pack design features the image and signature of founder George Smith, who spearheaded a Scotch revolution back in 1824, when he established the brand and fought to protect its precious name and reputation. The pack and label also features information about the brand’s history and provenance, giving new Scotch drinkers the opportunity to learn more about The Glenlivet’s unique story.

The Glenlivet 12-Year Old takes the redesign a step further, changing its green glass to a clear bottle, accentuating the golden hues, and levering power of colour to inject modernity. The new box and label redesign has also been applied to the balance core range: Founder’s Reserve, Captain’s Reserve, 15-Year-Old and 18-Year Old.

Commenting on The Glenlivet pack redesign, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “We are delighted to be introducing the newly enhanced look to the Indian consumer which we believe is bold, vibrant and contemporary; and will make The Glenlivet accessible to a new generation of whisky consumers looking to celebrate THE definitive moments in life. This Original Speyside Single Malt that started it all, now in its new avatar seeks out new perspective, setting a new standard and mindset to grow and not conform.”

Miriam Eceolaza, marketing director, The Glenlivet, commented, “The Glenlivet packaging update isn’t about changing our whiskies, because we know they are great. It’s about creating new designs that beautifully reflect the brand’s rich history, while showcasing our contemporary approach and vision. We hope that the modern, yet timeless new look will appeal to our existing drinkers, but also invite those who are yet to discover Single Malt Scotch into the fold.”

While globally the roll-out was announced in May 2019, the new design is now available across all key metros and mini-metros in India.