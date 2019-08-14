The Fern Spazio Leisure Resort opens at Anjuna, Goa

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has just opened The Fern Spazio Leisure Resort, Anjuna-Goa. It is the fourth Fern hotel in Goa and the 66th hotel managed by the company.

The Fern Spazio Leisure Resort is a 43-room resort centrally located in the heart of Anjuna in North Goa. The resort is a stone’s throw from Anjuna and Vagator beaches, the flea/night markets, the Sunburn Festival venue and Goa’s famous nightclubs, bars and restaurants. The resort provides guests a first-hand Goan experience including, the design of rooms that incorporate Goan culture with private balconies, tile paintings, warm hospitality extended to all guests, traditional homemade Goan food served at the restaurant and recommendations of authentic local sightseeing of Goan culture, heritage and landscapes.

The resort also has a wide range of Indian, Asian, Goan and international cuisines on offer at its contemporary all- day dining multi-cuisine restaurant & bar. A traditionally-designed Goan Balcony aptly called ‘Portico’, facing the pool, the restaurant offers an abundance of natural light, rustic interiors, relaxed seating and an easy familiarity, which makes diners feel welcome at any time of the day or night. Outdoor al fresco seating is also available.

‘Palmas’ the banquet hall located above Portico can accommodate up to 60 persons and is ideal for meetings, conferences and social get-togethers. Other facilities offered at the resort include an inviting swimming pool, gift shop, library and gaming room with pool table, carom, darts and other games and activities.

On the occasion of the rebranded opening, Ryan Rodrigues, MD, Spazio Leisure Resort, said, “I am delighted to have The Fern group manage our resort. The resort has always been popular with our local Indian

guests and overseas charters, and now having renovated and upgraded the property to operate as an eco-sensitive resort, our guests can expect a great value holiday stay at a great location! The resort is already established as a venue of choice in the Anjuna belt and with The Fern coming in, guests will now experience an even higher level of services and standards.”

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels, said, “This is the fourth Fern hotel which we are managing in Goa, giving visitors to sunny Goa one more place to experience our eco-friendly hospitality.”