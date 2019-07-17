The Fern Residency opens in Bharatpur, Nepal

Share











The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened its second property under The Fern Residency brand in Nepal. This takes the tally to 63 hotels managed by the company, across 46 locations in India, Nepal and Seychelles.

The Fern Residency, Bharatpur is a 48-room hotel offering contemporary accommodations, a finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant, rooftop poolside bar offering pan Asian food, state-of-art banquet halls and a swimming pool.

Winter Green Rooms offer both King and Twin bed options. Guest room facilities include LED TV, digital in-room safe, in-room tea & coffee facility, eco-friendly room lighting, etc. The hotel also offers a restaurant, and a contemporary all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant offering a wide range of Nepalese, Indian, and international cuisines and alcoholic beverages.

Commenting on the opening, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, “It is a moment of great satisfaction and pride for us. Our Fern brand has been well received in Kathmandu and that has given us the confidence to open the second property. The property will operate as an eco-sensitive hotel, offering guests a central location at great value, for their corporate and leisure stays.”