The Fern Residency opens in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has just opened The Fern Residency in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. This is the 16th hotel which the company is managing in the state. Overall the company’s count has extended to 69 hotels across the country and in Nepal and Seychelles. The hotel is situated in the heart of the city, with easy access to the airport, railway station, major sightseeing attractions in town and to public transport.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO of the company said, “People visiting Aurangabad which is steeped in history will be delighted by the hospitality extended to them. The Fern brand is extremely popular in the state and this property will go a long way in further expanding the popularity.”

The Fern Residency, Aurangabad is a 120-room business hotel offering modern-day accommodations, swimming pool and state-of-art banquet halls. A finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant and a bar are the dining and unwinding options for the guests.

The hotel offers three categories of room viz. Winter Green, Fern Club and Hazel Suite. Some of the amenities in the rooms include packaged water, eco-friendly light arrangement and bathroom conveniences, tea maker and satellite TV connections. The other facilities the guest can look forward to are Laundry service, Swimming pool, Gym, etc.

Riwaaz- the multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant at the Lobby level, offers a wide variety of food from different parts of the country as well as popular international cuisines.

Firangi-The Bar is a relaxed lounge bar, where cocktails and cuisines strike the perfect balance.

The hotel is located 07 km from Aurangabad railway station and 3.8 kms from Aurangabad airport.