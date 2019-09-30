The Fern opens second hotel in Lonavla, Maharashtra

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern, Lonavala, an upscale hotel amidst sylvan surroundings, in the picturesque hill town of Lonavla , 90 kilometres off Mumbai. This is the second property which the company has started managing in Lonavla. Earlier this year, Viola Beacon Resort started its operations. This takes the tally to 18 hotels managed by the company in Maharashtra. Overall the company is managing 66 hotels.

Commenting on the opening, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO, Concept Hospitality, said, “We are very happy to announce the opening of an ecotel in the Western Ghats, an area which has been declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. We will ensure sustainable hospitality without harming the environment in this rich bio-diverse area.”

The Fern, Lonavala an 80-room hotel spread over two acres offers quintessential hill charm. Brushing the back walls of the Valvan Dam off the Expressway the hotel provides contemporary accommodations, a coffee shop, a finely designed multi-cuisine restobar, state-of-art banquet halls, a swimming pool and poolside lawns. The hotel is close to the Lonavala market, with easy access to the major sightseeing attractions in and around the vicinity.

The guests have the choice of staying in four different categories of rooms’ viz. Winter Green, Fern Club, Hazel Suite and Fern Club Suite. The hotel has a Presidential Suite as well.

Various dining avenues are available to the guests. Glass House Cafe is a contemporary all-day dining multi cuisine restaurant. Leaf and Stalk, a trendy resto-bar offers a tantalizing menu and is open between 12 noon to midnight. Twylight Lounge, as the name suggests is a lounge bar. Grab a seat in the early evening at Twylight Lounge to enjoy spicy margaritas made with fresh jalapeño – an ideal antidote at the end of a long day. Open daily 6 pm to midnight.

The hotel is 0.1 kms from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Exit, 3 kms from Lonavala Railway Station, 70 kms from Pune International Airport and 90 kms from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.