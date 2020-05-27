The Fern Hotels & Resorts unveils new operational standards ‘Staygiene’

Read Article

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its new operational standards, Staygiene – The Fern Hotels New Normal, where health and hospitality come together for heightened guest and employee safety, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO of the company said.

The organisation has executed these hygiene and safety measures across all its Fern and Beacon hotels, based on the directives received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, FSSAI and the local government authorities, Suhail added. The CEO also stressed that these guidelines and procedures would be continuously evolving and would be subject to change or modifications, as directed by circumstances and the local authorities.

The carefully drafted document lays guidelines and protective measures to ensure the safety of its guests as well as employees. Daily temperature checks, regular sanitization, enhanced awareness training sessions on hygiene and preventive actions, regular medical check-ups and doctor visits are some of the salient features of the new Operating Procedures (OP) for the employees.

The document stresses the optimal use of technology to reduce human touch to the bare minimum. Online e-registration options before arrival, scanned ID proofs before check-in, e-version of reservation confirmation voucher are some of the new OP’s to ensure minimal guest interaction during check-in.

Right from the time the guest is picked up from the airport, utmost care will be taken while transporting the guests. All hotel cars will be sanitized before and after every use, only two guests will be allowed per car and chauffeurs will be equipped with protective gear at all times.

Precautionary measures for guests include checking of prior travel history, regular temperature checks during the stay, health check protocols, disinfecting luggage, etc.

The lobby floor will have clear demarcations at the reception for social distancing. All guest touch-points in public areas will be cleaned continuously using leading sanitizers and disinfectant products like Diversey. Correctly-formulated hand sanitizers will be in place in all the public areas.

To ensure that the guest feels safe inside the room, enhanced cleaning protocols have been formulated for all rooms prior to and after each guest’s stay. All room and bathroom surfaces, floorings and high guest touch-points will be cleaned and disinfected daily. Moreover, all guest rooms will be rested for a mandatory minimum period before being allocated to the next guest. All room linen and guest laundry treated using enhanced wash cycles and approved chemicals to provide added safety for guests and all laundry services will be contactless.

Right from the time of pick up a guest till the guest checks out, each and everything has been planned in detail. “We want to inform our guests that we are doing everything in our control to safeguard the health of our guests and our employees. We promise our thoughtful hospitality to each and every guest with utmost care, one we open our hotels,” Kannampilly added.