The Fern Hotels & Resorts spreads the message of being sensitive

Be it providing food to the needy during these times of national crisis or ensuring there will be no pay cuts across its 72 hotels or displaying light hearts on the facades of various hotels to exude positivity, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, is trying to spread the message of being sensitive.

From Mumbai to Pune, from Rajkot to Sarnath, the hotels are acting as good Samaritans and spreading the message of being sensitive. All the necessary precautions which include wearing gloves, masks and social distancing are taken care of when these exercises are on. The CEO of the company, Suhail Kannampilly said,” We as a company are doing our bit to contribute during this time of crisis. Quite a few hotels are offering food to the needy in Mumbai and other parts of the country.”

In other measures adopted by the company, Kannampilly said,” hotels are exhibiting light hearts on their facades as a symbolic gesture. The idea is to exude positivity, confidence and optimism among the society and express our gratitude towards the frontline fighters”.

Expressing belief in the fundamentals of the company he said,” The Fern Hotels is strong enough to come out of any crisis. Our team members are some of the sincerest and focused individuals in the industry. I believe in the long-term vision of the company as well as the strength of what India as a country has to offer.”

He assured his employees that the company will not be reducing any salaries. “the Labour ministry’s advice on not reducing any salaries is clear and we as a company want to show our commitment to resolving this crisis. However, at this point, we are compelled to take some action. So rather than salary cuts or unpaid leave we will work towards a salary deferment, whereby each hotel pays based on their available cash flow, a base amount for substance and then when the situation reverts to normal the balance is paid out in tranches,” he said.

The CEO also exhorted his team members not to lose touch with the guest and used this opportunity to re-analyse the business. Run through the P&L / trial balance with a fine-tooth comb and evaluate as to how we can make this a healthier and more profitable business once the situation normalises.