The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain has opened Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur in Maharashtra. This is the 13th hotel which the company is managing in the Maharashtra. Overall with the opening of Kolhapur property, the company’s count has extended to 72 hotels across the country and Nepal.

Suhail Kannampilly, the CEO of the company said, “The Fern brand is very strong in Western India. We are very happy to extend the Fern’s trademark environmentally friendly and efficient services to the city. Guests visiting Kolhapur can expect the best hospitality from us.”

Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur is an upscale 97 room hotel offering a finely designed coffee shop, a multi cuisine restaurant, rooftop resto-bar, swimming pool and state-of-art banquet halls. The hotel is situated in the heart of the city, with easy access to the major sightseeing attractions in town and to public transport.

The hotel offers rooms in five different categories namely Winter Green, Winter Green Premium, Fern Club, Hazel Suite and Fern Club Suite. All the rooms are equipped with the best modern facilities. The amenities offered in the room include high speed Wi-Fi internet, LED television, satellite TV connection for entertainment & international news, complimentary bottled drinking water in-room, in-room tea & coffee facility, Eco-friendly room lighting and Eco-friendly bathroom amenities etc.

The hotel provides ample dining options to its guests. 46° North caters to different palates by offering Indian, Chinese, Continental and Mediterranean food. K4-Bar, is an outdoor bar which allows the guests to unwind in chic ambiance. The bartender serves the choicest of mocktails and cocktails. The hotel also has a Pastry Shop which serves a variety of bakery products along with beverages.