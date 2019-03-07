The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens third property in Goa

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has just opened The Fern Kesarval Hotel & Spa, Verna Plateau – Goa, hence taking the tally to 57 hotels managed by the company.

The Fern Kesarval Hotel & Spa is a 60-room property offering contemporary accommodation, a finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant & bar – The Bougainvillea, state-of-art banquet halls, a swimming pool, and poolside lawns.

The hotel offers four different categories of rooms namely Winter Green, Winter Green Premium, Fern Club and Hazel Suite. Guest room facilities include LED TV, digital in-room safe, complimentary bottled drinking water in-room, in-room tea & coffee facility, eco-friendly room lighting, etc.

The hotel is just 1.5 km from Verna Electronic City and near Kesarval Springs Waterfalls, and 11.5 km away from Dabolim Airport, with easy access to the major sightseeing attractions in and around Panjim, Margao & Vasco.

Speaking at the launch, Lenin Falerio, MD, Kesarval Motels Holiday Home said, “I am delighted to give my hotel to The Fern group to manage. We have renovated and upgraded the property which will now operate as an eco-sensitive hotel, offering guests a central location at a great value, for their corporate and leisure stays. Local residents can also take advantage of the hotel, restaurants and banquet halls for conferences, parties & weddings, and enjoy the culinary delights we offer. The hotel is already established as a venue of choice in this area and with The Fern coming in, guests will now experience an even higher level of services and standards.”

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, the Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, “This is the third hotel which we are managing in Goa. The people visiting Goa will now have one more place to experience our eco-friendly hospitality.”