The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency Vijayapura, Karnataka

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern Residency Vijayapura in Karnataka. This is the second Fern hotel after Bengaluru which the company has opened in the state. This takes the number of hotels managed by the company to 72 hotels across the country as well as in Nepal and Seychelles.

Suhail Kannampilly, CEO of the company, said, “We are making a conscious effort to improve our footprint in the southern states. Very soon we will be opening a few more hotels in this part of the country.”

The Fern Residency, Vijayapura is a centrally-located 67-room mid-scale business hotel. The property is in close proximity to all the important places in the city. The Fern Residency is an ideal choice for both the corporate and leisure traveller, offering great value and service that is warm and personalised.

The hotel has three categories of rooms, Winter Green, Winter Green Premium and Hazel Suite. All the rooms are equipped with modern facilities. Some of the amenities which the guest can use include High Speed Wi-Fi internet, LED television and Satellite TV connection for entertainment & international news, complimentary in-room tea & coffee facility among others. Eco-friendly bathroom amenities, 24-hr hot & cold water, Rain shower are a few other conveniences provided for the guests.

The dining options include a contemporary all-day-dining multi cuisine Ajwa Restaurant. It offers a wide range of food & beverage selections from around the world and opens between 7 am to 10:30 pm daily.