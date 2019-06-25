The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency, Satara in Maharashtra

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened – The Fern Residency, Satara in Maharashtra. This takes the tally to 61 hotels managed by the company. The Fern Residency, Satara is a 60-room hotel offering contemporary accommodations, a finely-designed roof top restaurant with two banquet halls and a gym. The hotel is situated on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, just 2 kms away from the city center with an easy access to public transport. All the major sightseeing attractions like Kaas Pathar – Valley of Flowers which is world heritage sight declared by UNESCO, Koyna Dam, Bamnoli Thoseghar Waterfall, Sajjangad Fort and Chalkewadi Windmills are in the vicinity.

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Suhail Kannampilly, COO of the company, said, “We are increasing our presence in Maharashtra very rapidly and people of the state are responding to our hospitality in a very positive manner.”

The hotel offers three categories of room viz. Winter Green, Fern Club, Hazel Suite. The guest room facilities include LED TV, digital in-room safe, complimentary bottled water, In-room tea & coffee facility, eco-friendly room lighting, etc.

Flavors is a contemporary all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant offering a wide range of Indian, Asian and international cuisines. Mezzo – Bar & Lounge is ideal place to unwind after a hectic day. It offers a wide array of liquors and spirits as you decide which of the mouth-watering appetisers to share.

The hotel is strategically located with a distance of just 3.5 kms from Satara bus stand, 5 kms from Satara railway station and 122 kms from Pune airport.