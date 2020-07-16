Trending now

The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency, Noida

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern Residency, Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This is the third hotel the company is operating both in the State and in the NCR region. The other properties in UP are in Agra and Sarnath. This takes the number of hotels managed by the company in India, Nepal and Seychelles to seventy-five operational hotels, with five more hotels scheduled to open over the year.

The Fern Residency, Noida is a midscale hotel with 45 furnished rooms. The hotel comprises a finely designed multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant and state-of-the-art banquet halls. The hotel is situated in the heart of Sector 104 in Noida, with easy access to all major corporate hubs.

The hotel offers three different categories of room viz. Winter Green, Winter Green Premium and Hazel Suite. Some of the amenities in the rooms include complimentary packaged water, pillow menu, eco-friendly light arrangement, tea maker, satellite TV connections, rain shower and eco-friendly bathroom conveniences.

Other facilities which the guest can enjoy include, Café 104- a finely-designed vegetarian restaurant, fitness centre, and spacious banquet halls for conferences, weddings and social occasions.

Suhail Kannampilly, the CEO of the company said, “With the opening of The Fern Residency, Noida, we have further consolidated our position in north India. We are increasing our presence steadily and are on target to open 100 hotels very soon.”

Providing details of the currently operational properties Kannampilly, said, “As of now we have reopened 43 properties post the national lockdown that are welcoming guests in India and Nepal. We are getting great feedback from the guests about the hygiene and welfare measures launched by the company across all hotels under our new Staygiene enhanced operational standards.”

