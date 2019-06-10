The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency Karad in Maharashtra

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain has opened- The Fern Residency, Karad in Maharashtra. Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Suhail Kannampilly, COO of the company said, “We are increasing our presence in Maharashtra very rapidly and people of the State are responding to our hospitality in a very positive manner.”

The Fern Residency, Karad is a 42-room hotel offering everything which a discerning business traveller is seeking. The property boasts of elegant accommodation in two different categories Winter Green and Hazel Suites. The rooms are tastefully designed with modern facilities. Some of the amenities in the room include packaged water, eco-friendly light arrangement and bathroom conveniences, tea maker, satellite TV connections, etc. A finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant, an authentic Indian vegetarian restaurant, biker’s themed bar, swimming pool, spacious banquet halls are some of the other attractions of the hotel.

The hotels offers ample dining options as well. K- Café is a multi-cuisine restaurant offering a culinary voyage spanning the length of Indian, Chinese, Mediterranean & Continental cuisines. K-Café’s bakery offerings are also very appealing. Sattvam – An authentic Indian vegetarian restaurant provides a culinary experience of various regional cuisines with exotic flavours and ingredients. It is operational during lunch and dinner.

The bike themed bar – Torq The Bar serves some of the best drinks in town. 12 Table – This poolside restaurant opens into clear blue skies and overlooks clear blue waters. With service exclusively for dinner, the evenings and nights come to life as live cooking fills the open air with the aromas and flavours of contemporary Indian fare.