The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens The Fern Residency, Bhopal

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain has opened The Fern Residency Bhopal, the first Fern Hotel to open in Madhya Pradesh. The company also manages a hotel under the Beacon brand in the state capital. This takes the number of hotels managed by the company to 68 hotels across the country as well as in Nepal and Seychelles.

Suhail Kannampilly, the CEO of the company said,” The Fern brand is expanding in the country at a brisk pace. With the opening of The Fern Residency Bhopal, we are now present in 55 cities across the country.”

The Fern Residency, Bhopal is a 58-room hotel offering contemporary accommodations. The hotel offers three different categories of room viz. Winter Green, Winter Green Premium and Hazel Suite. Some of the amenities in the rooms include packaged water, eco-friendly light arrangement and bathroom conveniences, tea maker, satellite TV connections and Bedside Bluetooth connection.

Other facilities which the guest can enjoy include, a finely-designed world cuisine restaurant, a lounge bar, swimming pool, fitness centre and spacious banquet halls for conferences, weddings and social occasions. The hotel is very conveniently located in the downtown ISBT area, with easy access to the city centre and the major sightseeing attractions in town.

