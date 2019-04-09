The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens new properties in Manali and Polo Forest, Gujarat

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has recently opened two hotels – The Fern Residency, Manali in Himachal Pradesh and The Fern Sattva Resort, Polo Forest in Gujarat, thereby taking the tally to 58 hotels managed by the company.

Commenting on the opening of the hotels, Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, “The people visiting Manali and Polo Forest can now enjoy our eco-friendly hospitality. Manali hotel is the second hotel which we are managing in HP. In Gujarat, we are now at 15 locations.”

The Fern Residency, Manali is a 37-key property situated in the picturesque hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Nestled far away from the hustle and bustle of the cityscape, the hotel is enveloped by a panoramic view of the magnificent Kullu Valley dotted with spectacular streams, apple orchards, and rugged snow-peaked mountains.

The hotel offers five different categories of rooms i.e. winter green, winter green premium, fern club, hazel suite, and fern club suite. The guest room facilities include LED TV, Digital in-room safe, in-room tea & coffee facility, eco-friendly room lighting, etc.

The dining options include GreenLeaf Restobar – The World Café which offers a wide range of local and international delicacies with a panoramic view of the valley; Cascade – The Lawn Restaurant – An outdoor lawn restaurant offering Alfresco dining by a cascading stream.

The resort is 3.5 kms from Manali’s Mall Road, 49 kms from Bhuntar Airport and 299 kms from Chandigarh.

The Fern Sattva Resort, Polo Forest is a 30-room resort located in Abhapur Village, Taluka Vijaynagar of Gujarat and is two and half hours drive from Ahmedabad. Surrounded by the lush green forests at one side and the flowing Harnav River on the other, the resort is ideal to unwind.

The hotel has three different room categories- winter green cottage, fern club villa, and hazel suite.

The other facilities which the guests can enjoy include- swimming pool, cycle tours, spa, forest tour with a naturalist, gaming zone, outdoor gaming area, etc.

The hotel offers multiple dining options. The signature restaurant Banyan Tree serves Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. The Riverside Grill has a beautiful mountain view. The hotel is surrounded by numerous picnic spots and also arranges personalised breakfast at the bank of river Harnav.