The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens maximum properties in India in 2019: HVS report

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened the highest number of properties in India in the calendar year 2019, The India Hospitality Review 2019 published last week by HVS India and South Asia in its report said. “The domestic brands overtook their international peers by opening 69 per cent of properties and 55 per cent by keys,” the report stated. The four other companies were Marriott, Sarovar, IHCL and intelliStay respectively.

In terms of number of keys opened The Fern hotels stood at number four position. Marriott International opened the maximum number of hotel keys in 2019. Overall “the industry set a record with the opening of 9,316 branded keys”, it added. The top five companies in terms of number of keys were Marriott, IHCL, Lemon Tree, The Fern hotels and Sarovar.

Reacting to the findings of the reports, Suhail Kannampilly, CEO of the company, said,” It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that we occupied the pole position in terms of number of properties opened by us. We added 18 properties last year and are now managing 73 properties. We are very confident of 2020 as well and we are planning to open at least 17 hotels in different locations. This will take our number to 90 hotels. In terms of number of keys, we are likely to add 1300 keys which will take our overall key number to 5000 keys.”

The year 2019 witnessed the company successfully foraying into cities like Lonavla, Manali, Dwarka, Polo, Goa, Morbi, Surat, Satara, Karad, Bhopal, Aurangabad, Ranthambore besides opening a hotel in Bharatpur, Nepal. The company in 2020 has already opened hotels in Kolhapur, Sarnath and Vijayapur.

Currently the company is managing 73 Fern and Beacon hotels across 58 locations in India, Nepal and Seychelles. The group is at the forefront of responsible hospitality and sustainable tourism. The environment-sensitive philosophy has won brand recognition and accolades for the group. The company is a part of CG Hotels and Resorts which operates hotels, resorts, residences and spas across Asia, Middle East and Africa.