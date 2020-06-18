The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Harsha The Fern in Shivamogga, Karnataka

Read Article

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened it’s Harsha The Fern in Shivamogga in Karnataka. This is the first new upscale Fern hotel which the company has opened in South India this year. This takes the number of hotels managed by the company to eighty hotels currently operational or opening shortly across the country as well as in Nepal and Seychelles.

Harsha The Fern, is an upscale 88-room hotel, well suited for both business & leisure travellers and is also a wedding destination. The hotel comprises of a multi-cuisine restaurant, lounge bar, meeting & banquet halls with modern amenities for conferences and social events.

The hotel offers three different categories of room viz. Winter Green, Winter Green Premium and Hazel Suite. Some of the amenities in the rooms include complimentary packaged water, eco-friendly light arrangement and bathroom conveniences, tea maker and satellite TV connections.

Other facilities that the guest can enjoy include, a finely-designed world cuisine restaurant, a lounge bar, swimming pool, fitness center, party lawns and spacious banquet halls for conferences, weddings and social occasions.

Suhail Kannampilly, the CEO of the company said, “The opening of Harsha The Fern in Shivamogga gives us immense satisfaction and happiness. We want to send this message across that we are not just reopening our existing hotels but we are also looking at expanding our footprint this year as well.”

Providing details of the currently operational properties Suhail said, “As of now we have reopened 35 properties that are welcoming guests in India and Nepal. We are getting great feedback from the guests about the hygiene and welfare measures launched by the company across all hotels under our new Staygiene enhanced operational standards.”