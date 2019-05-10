The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Central Beacon Hotel in Surat, Gujarat

Central Beacon Hotel, Surat is the newest addition to the portfolio of The Fern Hotels & Resorts. This is the eleventh hotel managed by the company under the Beacon brand, taking the figure to 59 hotels managed by the company.

Central Beacon Hotel, Surat is a 48-room smart hotel offering three different categories of rooms – deluxe, executive and executive premium. The hotel is situated in the heart of the city with all the major sightseeing attractions in the vicinity. Sugar N Spice is the multi-cuisine restaurant which serves Indian, Chinese and Continental fare.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall growth of the company, the COO of the company, Suhail Kannampilly said, “We are very happy to mark our presence in this diamond manufacturing and exporting hub and we are looking forward to serve guests in this very important business destination.”