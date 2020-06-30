The Fern Hotels & Resorts looking to partner with standalone hotels

Read Article

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain is looking to partner with standalone hotels and enter into management contracts, Param Kannampilly, chairman & managing director of the company said.

Explaining the benefits of associating with the company, Kannampilly said, “We have a robust sales and marketing network with a pan-India presence, so the association will help individual hotels grow their corporate, MICE and leisure business in these uncertain times. We can look into the possibility of tie-ups under our Fern, Zinc and Beacon brands depending upon the property.”

Informing about the newly announced safety and hygiene measures adopted by the company, Kannampilly added, “We have introduced Staygiene, our updated operational standards, where health and hospitality come together for heightened guest safety. These guidelines are being followed across all our hotels.”

He pointed out that they were able to introduce this as the Fern Hotels & Resorts are a big group of almost 80 hotels, with all the necessary infrastructure.

“It is not always possible for a small individual hotel to follow such guidelines. We already have a corporate team in place which is providing the training and support to our own properties. Standalone hotels that enter into a management contract with us, will also benefit from our teams visiting them and providing the necessary support and assistance,” the veteran hotelier said.

The current pandemic has created a serious situation and the entire hospitality industry is facing an unprecedented crisis, however brands are still in a better position.

Kannampilly cautioned that standalone hotels will find it extremely challenging in the existing scenario and one way ahead is to align their hotels with a reputable and flexible brand having a proven track record.