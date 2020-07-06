The Fern Hotels & Resorts launches The Fern Self-Drive Leisure Holidays

Read Article

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has recently launched The Fern Self-Drive Leisure Holidays.

Informing about the introduction of these short-stay holiday packages, Noshir A Marfatia, senior VP – Sales & Marketing, The Fern Hotels & Resorts said, “We believe that domestic leisure travel, especially self-drive holidays to short-proximity destinations, is a segment that will start up faster than corporate and MICE travel. To provide our guests with this option, we are launching our Fern Self-Drive Leisure Holidays at 24 of our hotels & resorts as they progressively reopen post the National lockdown. These packages are valid for stays up to October 31.”

The government is gradually opening up inter-state travel and hence a lot of people will be interested in driving to nearby places especially during weekends, he added.

“We are marketing them as Fern Beach, Hill, Temple Town, Jungle Safari & Forest Resort, Golden Triangle Getaways,” Marfatia said. Elaborating further he said, for the Fern temple holidays, their hotels in Ajmer, Dwarka, Sarnath and Somnath are participating, and similarly their hotels in Polo Forest (Gujarat), Sasan Gir (Gujarat) and Sawai Madhopur (Ranthambore) are offering jungle safari and forest resort holidays. Likewise, hotels in Bhimtal (Nainital), Dharampur (Kasauli Hills), Lonavala and. Manali are promoting hill holiday packages.

Highlighting the salient features he further mentioned that they have bundled a lot of goodies in these 2-night packages. Priced from Rs 3999 per night, the packages include the accommodation, meals, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in & late check-out, plus guests get up to Rs 1000 off towards their travelling cost. And kids stay free on all these packages.

Emphasising about the safety and hygiene aspect he said that he wanted to assure each and every guest that the company was taking utmost care and there was no need to worry. “We have introduced Staygiene, our updated operational standards, where health and hospitality come together for heightened guest safety. These guidelines are being followed across all our hotels”, he added.