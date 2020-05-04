The Doers Club by Dewar’s takes the digital route

Read Article

Creating an unforgettable virtual culinary experience

After successfully hosting three gourmet food and highball experiences with different duos including stylist Rhea Kapoor, Chef Pooja Dhingra and Chef Vicky Ratnani, actress Esha Gupta in Mumbai and with Chef Maria Goretti and Dewar’s India Brand Ambassador Greg Benson in Delhi, Dewar’s has now taken the digital approach to curate the culinary experience for its consumers.

The Doers Club is a signature experiential platform by the brand Dewar’s and is an intersection of Double Aged Dewar’s Scotch, Gastronomy experiences, and a lot of playfulness.

Premium scotch brand Dewar’s, comes all the way from the magnificent home of Aberfeldy, nestled in the highlands of Scotland. The scotch brand is “double aged” a craft unique to Dewar’s through which the liquid is aged, blended and aged again (for about six months) to ensure a smoother drinker experience for the consumers.

As the world sits safe at home, practising the art of social distancing and self-isolation, reviving their passion and learning new things during the pandemic, the Doers Club virtually brought together a playful culinary & highball experience for the audiences to bring out happiness and peace of mind. For the online extension of the Doers Club, Dewar’s associated with Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Anahita Dhondy, to share few food recipes that can be made with limited ingredients available at home. The chefs shared these simple yet interesting recipes through their social media handles.

Each chef curated a menu with two ingredients that complimented and enhanced the favour of the other ingredient. The entire menu had 4-6 recipes and each recipe had different key ingredients, which was the highlight of the menu, paired it with Dewar’s highball. A refreshing drink which can be complemented with any meal, Dewar’s Highball is just Dewar’s double aged scotch and soda with a twist of lime in it for zing. The idea was to engage the audiences with the experiential platform, motivating them to be positive in the time of self- isolation and put on their chef’s hats to enjoy these recipes with their families.