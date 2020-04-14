The demand for glass bottles is increasing substantially: Rajesh Khosla

Read Article

The packaging products division of Hindustan Sanitaryware Industries, AGI glaspac (better known as AGI) was established in 1972 and is one of the leading container glass manufacturers in India. Engaged in the manufacture of high quality glass containers for the Food, Pharmaceuticals, Soft Drinks, Spirits, Beer, Wine and other industries, AGI has two state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad and Bhongir, Telangana. AGI melts around 1600 tonnes of glass per day and with four furnaces, can commit availability of Flint, Amber and Green glass throughout the year. In an exclusive interview, Rajesh Khosla, president & CEO of AGI glaspac, speaks to Steena Joy on how the company is coping with Covid-19 and the benefits of plastic phase out.

How container glass manufacturing sector is helping FMCG companies fight Covid-19 through the supply chain mechanism

Glass packaging has been one of the important sources of packaging for FMCG companies. Glass is the only packaging material with the GRAS status from the US FDA. The manufacturers also use a cleanroom environment for glass manufacturing to prevent contamination in glass bottles. Hence, it avoids all kinds of contamination during the storage and supply of products for these companies. On the logistics front, it has been difficult for us to supply to these companies. However, some of the state governments have now included the packaging industry under the list of industries exempted from the lockdown. The recent exemption of non-essential goods will help most of the factories with raw materials. The glass manufacturing sector should be proactive at this stage as the essential FMCG sectors are putting their utmost efforts into fighting this crisis.

Future of India market post Covid 19?

India is under complete lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The fallout of the move will spill over to the financial year 2021, which began on April 1, 2020. The GDP growth in India is already the lowest in a decade, and any further dent in economic output will bring more pain to workers who have recently seen their wages erode. Nonetheless, this year, the world economy will go into recession with a predicted global income loss of trillions of dollars. It will spell severe challenges for developing countries, such as India.

Workers in these four sectors may encounter the most “drastic” post-pandemic effects: food and housing; retail and wholesale; business services and administration; and manufacturing. Of nearly 90 per cent of the people working in the informal economy, about 40 crore workers in the vulnerable sector are now faced with poverty. Current lockdown measures have impacted these workers significantly, forcing many of them to return to rural areas. Returning to normal life will be difficult, which will ultimately affect the economy.

If we speak specifically about the glass sector, the problems faced by the industry in this emergency period include:

Supply of raw materials/input for manufacture

Transportation of finished goods

Inability of employees to come to the place of work

Some businesses have been critically affected. Plants have stopped production due to restrictions. Since the duration of such restrictions is uncertain, it may extend and re-starting glass plants would take a few months.

India’s diplomacy has played a major role in managing the crisis 24 x 7. It has helped people in distress from multiple parts of the world and settled immediate and complicated questions. This should not stop Indian diplomacy. India must continue to play a greater role in building a cohesive neighbourhood in this upcoming New Normal life, at a time when new ethics, challenges and responses will guide the partnership.

What are the changes that AGI has made to adhere with the government regulations to cope with COVID-19?

AGI has made various changes involving the following aspects: input material, workforce and outward transportation. The input materials are various raw materials that are used for glass production. Soda ash, a primary raw material, has been stocked for up to two months to cater to the demand. AGI has its own sand manufacturing plant, but due to the lockdown, there are chances that certain operations will run partially. Oil, gas and other fuels won’t be hit as the industry has informed us that there won’t be any shortage. Machinery parts and cartons used for packaging have been stopped or delayed. We are looking at alternative options from local vendors.

We have also driven various awareness programmes through banners, leaflets, workshops, etc. to bring in safety as the utmost priority for the workers. The company has also initiated temperature checks and sanitisation at entry and punching areas. Hot water dispensaries have been implemented in various areas. The employees are only following virtual interactions for customer and internal meetings. All the outgoing and incoming transportation is being carefully monitored to avoid any spread of the virus. We have given truck drivers proper awareness and information on the outbreak of the virus. Truck drivers are not allowed to enter without washing their hands. Hand sanitisers have been made available for the truck drivers and cleaners. We have also installed Disinfection Tunnels in all our plants to keep our employees and labourers safe. These tunnels are mist of sodium hypochlorite solution, chlorine compound often used as a disinfectant agent as you pass through them.

New innovations in the glass packaging solutions by AGI

AGI has recently provided the following packaging solutions:

Offering a new tempering method for strengthening glass containers

Creating a lightweight container in different geometric shapes

Using newer technologies like single-stage forming to produce thinner but stronger glass containers

Developing a coating on the surface of the glass to avoid strength loss

Creating heat-resistant pyrex glass

Creating internal embossing glass bottles

Apart from that, in 2019, we invested in natural gas to curb carbon emission. We also installed machinery like end-of-the-line packaging for robotic case packer, case palletiser, cullet washing system, automated dry optical sorting system, etc.

Betting big growth of glass industry with plastic phasing out by 2022

The demand for glass packaging is expected to grow exponentially by next year. AGI has already installed the additional capacity to meet the rising demand, and there is no shortage of glass. Narrow neck press and blow (NNPB) process can produce the best glass bottles, and the current trend is towards tempering, using appealing colours, and other value additions that will overcome the shortages and create a good supply chain to the consumer.

There won’t be much cost involved as most of the pharma products till 2011 used glass, and hence switching back to glass is not a challenge. With plastic phasing out soon, the demand for glass bottles even in hospitality is increasing substantially and even end consumers have started indicating a preference for glass. An increase in the price of the glass bottles may be at regular intervals only with the increase in raw material costs. AGI has hence taken all this into due consideration. One of the initiatives is our retail segment Greendrop Glassware, which deals with B2C and e-commerce.