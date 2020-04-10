The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled retailers to look at Indian made fine chocolates and this will ultimately benefit the cacao bean farmer community with whom our brand works: L Nitin Chordia

Read Article

L Nitin Chordia is India’s first and only certified chocolate taster and is involved in promotion of fine chocolates across India and the globe. Together with his partner Poonam Chordia, he produces Kocoatrait, the world’s first Zero Waste range of chocolates – the elements involved in making the product are sustainable, reusable and reusable. They also operate a bean to bar chocolate making institute called Cocoashala and have even partnered with IICCT, UK to administer the Chocolate Tasting Certification courses in India. He speaks to Steena Joy about his company and how the COVID-19 pandemic has actually proven a boon rather than a bane, with Indian retailers looking inward to source fine chocolates Made in India.

Firstly, how has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your business?

Overall, I don’t see too much adverse impact on my business because we do not import cacao beans. We source it locally. Even with the big chocolate manufacturers in the country, only 15 per cent of the entire product is cocoa mass. So it should not be a big worry.

However, when it comes to fine chocolate, it is mostly imported, so supplier/retailers will definitely face a problem. These fine chocolates have a shelf life which is already printed on the product so the lockdown is going to pose problems for the importers as well as the seller/retailers over here. When a fine product, say like Lindt, is imported, our government has ruled that it should have a 75 per cent shelf life. But if it stays in the port or customs warehouse or wherever for long, then it will not have that shelflife and it cannot be sold here in India.

Now coming to the positive side. In the last two weeks we have had suppliers already contacting us saying, you deal with Indian beans and all your ingredients are Indian so can we look at a closer collaboration going forward and that’s clearly good news. One of the retailers from Mumbai even said that in the next three months or so, they will not have any imported products to sell. So they wanted to look at close collaboration with us. We have no reliance on imported ingredients and we support Indian cacao bean farmers and we are happy this small part of the community will be benefitted.

What was the inspiration behind taking up chocolate as a career? And the vision behind Cocoatrait and Cocoashala?

I was drawn into chocolate the minute I understood that flavours of a cacao bean can somehow be tasted in the final chocolate product. I further realised that mass producers of chocolate aim to offer a very standardised product (in line with their market and consumer understanding). When I returned to India after spending three years in the USA, I realised that there was a huge gap even in understanding of the differences between fine and mass-produced chocolates. Both the trade as well as consumers needed upgrading and education and no one was investing efforts in that direction. In the process of filling the gap, I certified myself to become India’s first chocolate taster and went on to establish Cocoatrait which is an initiative to promote the production awareness and consumption of fine chocolates in India. It was very easy to fill in the knowledge gap among consumers and trade and I hosted several education lead chocolate tasting sessions across India. After having invested time and efforts on Cocoatrait for a while, there was a clear need to understand chocolate making as a process and skill in the small scale much in line with the speciality coffee and micro-brewery revolution where small batch production is the norm. This gave birth to Cocoashala where we impart education to the global audience about the fine art of bean to bar chocolate making.

Tell us about the Cocoatrait Expert Flavour Panel (CEFP) and its benefits?

The Cocoatrait Expert Flavour Panel (CEFP) has been formed keeping in mind that there would be flavour experts required in the chocolate and cocoa business in India going forward. This is a panel consisting of individual sensory experts not necessarily trained in chocolate. The onboarding process into the panel will help them appreciate fine chocolates evaluate them provide inputs and be a valuable contributor as a panel member. The founder members are Poonam Chordia and myself as of now and we have initiated discussions with the relevant individuals to be a part of the offering. We plan to have 5 other key members of the panel. The aim is to make this panel an integral part of our offering to fine flavour chocolate makers in India specifically to start with and help them conceive, build and expand their range of products integrating with various other inputs. The benefit is very obvious and it helps companies to test the products with a set of experts focusing specially on chocolate and decrease the go-to-market time.

Where do you source your beans from? Is India self-sufficient in beans? Which states in India have a major cacao bean production?

We source our fine flavour cacao beans primarily from Kerala because we only work with organic cocoa for ourselves. However, we have done several post-harvesting projects with non-organic cocoa. Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of non-organic cacao beans and Kerala, which is the overall second-largest producer in India, is still the leader in organic cacao beans. As far as fine flavour cocoa is concerned, India is self-sufficient currently. But the demand will very soon outgrow the supply. Even as early as next year we might be in a high demand situation for fine flavour cocoa within India. When we speak about bulk variety of cacao beans there is even currently not sufficient production. India is a net importer of cacao beans and this scenario will continue for many decades to come. The ideal scenario would be to convert all Indian cocoa to fine flavour and only import the bulk variety.

How has the chocolate industry evolved in India? How does it compare with international markets?

The evolution in the chocolate industry in India is clearly visible. This change is attributed to increase incomes, increased spending, increased awareness, increased availability and increased exposure related to media and travels. This opens the market and there is potential at every level in India. Indians have now started to accept the dark chocolate experience. Even chocolates with lesser sugar is being demanded. However, the offerings in the domestic market have not justified the consumer wants. Consumers get a different dark chocolate experience when they travel overseas. Internationally, dark chocolate offerings have matured a great deal. Even 100 per cent dark chocolates are now available on retail shelves. Internationally there is a much larger appreciation and understanding of fine chocolates. We can safely say that India is in a position which the Western world was about 30 years ago. Having said that, India has been fast to progress. In the next 3-4 years, we would see a very different marketplace for fine/dark chocolates in India.

The rise of Indian bean-to-bar chocolates has the potential to forge a new future for cacao farmers in the country.

This is right. We are already seeing the average prices of fine flavour cacao beans increase by 40 per cent due to the of the rise and evolution of Indian bean to bar chocolate makers and demand thereof. This also means that the farmers must improve post-harvesting to meet the demand. Farmers who were being paid Rs 180 per kg are now I able to add value and get paid up to 300 rupees a kg!

The government’s role in developing sustainable/organic cacao farming in the country? What more needs to be done?

The government is encouraging and subsidising cacao farming and attempting to make the right planting material available. However, nothing specifically has been done with organic or fine flavor cacao farming. Having said that, cacao farmers can substantially increase their income even with non-organic produce. Considering that Kerala is already a leader in organic farming and Andhra Pradesh boasts of Zero Input farming, a series of steps, if initiated together by the government, can take India to fine flavour cocoa supremacy.

Government to encourage and Incentivise Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO’s) to invest in improving post-harvest management of cocoa.

Organise Bean to Bar chocolate making training programmes for cacao farmers which will enable them to produce value-added products and control the entire value chain.

Set up a communal Central post-harvest center in every cacao dense district to have consistent production of fine flavour cacao beans.

Support the formulation of and nurture an association of fine flavour cacao growers and bean to bar chocolate makers in India.

Increase research investments in flavour aspects of cocoa.

Introduction of fine flavour cocoa varieties into India.

Incentivise Micro batch (less than 100 kgs/batch) processing of cocoa.

Assist in setup of large storage facility for cocoa.

Provide a platform to participate in trade shows and events in India and internationally to Increase market access/reach.

Implement an auction system like cardamom where the farmer can be rewarded fairly based on market demand.