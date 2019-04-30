The Chocolate Box and Lounge opens in MBD Neopolis Ludhiana

The Chocolate Box and Lounge forayed into malls with the opening of its store in MBD Neopolis Ludhiana.

For over 15 years, The Chocolate Box and Lounge, often called TCB, has been operating out of five-star hotels owned and operated by MBD Group and has been acclaimed as one of the most innovative brands of the MBD Group.

TCB is well known for its gastronomical innovations, unparalleled selection, fantastic traditional dishes with modern and ‘playful’ touches. TCB has an aggressive growth plan for the next five years which includes expanding the footprint to 100 lounges across India at premium high street destinations and luxury malls in gateway cities and state capitals.

Aligned with the ever-changing consumer behaviour, TCB offers signature snacks including wraps, burgers, chit chat combos, sandwiches, salads, shakes, macaroons, chocolates, designer cakes, among others in an extensive menu created with seasonal produce.

TCB is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience with delicately crafted chocolates bursting with quality and the finest ingredients. Moreover, it has an endless display of designer cakes for making that special occasion memorable.

It also boasts of an effectively priced healthy menu which has flavour-filled salad recipes. Health-conscious guests can also choose from nutrient-packed healthy smoothies with protein, fiber and healthy fats. With an appeal to local tastes, Gocal sandwiches and wraps present a versatile option like achaari aloo tikki burger, seek kebab sandwich in jeera bread and so on.

Another interesting offering at The Chocolate Box and Lounge will be the “Community Table”, the French dining seating style for an improved social experience.

Speaking about the launch, Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, said, “We would like to offer our gratitude for your support towards making MBD a name to reckon in offering F&B brands in the country. MBD is well acclaimed for its innovative food and overall experiences through fine dining and casual dining restaurants. Taking a step further, we have introduced The Chocolate Box and Lounge in this iconic mall is one of its kind format and therefore, we are excited about this unique ideation of TCB offering signature items in new avatar for city’s food buffs.”

“We have designed this modern and luxurious open café, The Chocolate Box and Lounge. Given the kind of elegant and luxurious experience TCB targets to achieve, we have tried to get a French decorative scheme to make its appearance modern and eclectic. Multiple luxurious elements like designer art consoles, floral motifs in carved metal and European style valances have been added for unquestionably distinctive ambience. Moreover, the bespoke lighting in carved art form enhances the overall ambience of the place. And still providing privacy with the unique metal arches, wooden flooring and a generous touch of gold, all underpinned by a zesty menu making it stand out among cafes around not only in Ludhiana but also India at large,” said Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group. “We are looking at fast-paced expansion of TCB Lounges across high streets and luxury malls, aiming to touch 100 numbers in next 5 years pan India,” she added.