The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar introduces Small & Bigg Thalis

The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar has launched Thalis which are divided into Small & Bigg as per their philosophy of “Order Bigg Pay Small”. The thalis are influenced from all regions available like Maharashtrian Kolhapuri thali, prawn thali, mutton thali, chinese thali, chicken thali, etc. Every thali has a different regional element to it.

Different thali meals includes delicious sides like schezwan paneer fingers, kolhapuri chicken nuggets, kimchi, lamb chilly, mouthwatering mains like makhani, malaysian curry, hakka noodles, goan fish curry, rahra mutton along with some freshly baked naans and parathas and Indian desserts completing a full meal course.