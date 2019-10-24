The Belgian Waffle Co. launches waffle cakes ahead of Diwali

The Belgian Waffle Co. (BWC), has launched waffle cakes deemed to be the first time in the country, on the special festival of Diwali. It is available in four flavours- Nutella Crunch, Death by Chocolate, Red Velvet and Almond Butter Praline.

The waffle cakes are available in single as well as double layer. After ordering, one can watch the staff prepare the freshly baked cake as desired, and can choose to top up with variety of add on options like ice cream, sprinkles and whipped cream. This facility will be available at all BWC outlets as well as online. Presently, the cake has been priced at Rs 290 and onwards.

Speaking about the launch, Alisha Shirodkar, co-founder, BWC said, “It is truly a pleasure to be the first ones to bring Waffle Cakes to India. The idea was to enable our customers to enjoy our characteristic waffle in a group setting and in the comfort of their homes and create a celebratory, modern and unique dessert option that friends and family can share some memories over. We are always looking for ways to bring joy to our customers and launching the waffle cakes across pan India in time for the festive season is something we are very excited about. The flavours have been handpicked after thorough analysis of all our crowd-favourite products and there is something for everyone. The waffle cakes will be made available in all flavours at every BWC outlets, store and kiosk in the country as well as on the online platforms. This is another milestone in our journey as we aspire to become a global player in the QSR segment, especially for dessert offerings. There’s no better time than Diwali to give waffle-lovers this gift of impeccably measured sweetness and indulgence in the delectable goodness of waffle cakes.”