The Ashok Hotel recieves ISO certification for efficient energy management

Read Article

Ahead of World Environment Day, India Tourism Development Corporation’s (ITDC) flagship property, The Ashok Hotel received ISO 50001:2018 certification for managing the hotel’s energy requirement efficiently.

The ISO 50001:2018 certification is international energy management and efficiency improvement standard awarded to organisations who make sure that the energy spending is actively managed, emissions are reduced and there is an awareness of the importance of sustainable energy management among the employees.

Sharing details about the accolade Vijay Dutt, GM, The Ashok Hotel said, “The Ashok Hotel epitomises heritage and grandeur, with sustainability embedded in its core. The hotel was built in an era when sustainability was an inherent construction practice, and we continue to live by it even today. We are applying the best practices to stay true to all of the principles of environmental protection and also spreading the message that efficient energy management is the only way to make sure your business is sustainable.”

By design, the hotel’s landscape significantly reduces heat impact and offers a cooler microclimate. On-site sewage management and reuse of treated waste water for cooling towers and landscaping have enabled the hotel to achieve a zero discharge status. Rainwater is recharged back to the ground with the help of recharge pits. Waste management and treatment are also in place, and all the kitchen waste is treated through on-site composting. Chiller and lighting upgrades have been carried out, and controls have been installed in guest rooms to bring down annual energy costs. Further retrofits and solar PV systems have been installed for overall energy savings.

In 2017, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi deemed to be the first government-owned existing commercial building in India to be LEED Gold certified under this LEED rating system for existing buildings, and also the oldest hotel property in Asia to earn any level of LEED certification.