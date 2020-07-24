The Ascott inks agreement with Bureau Veritas to certify hygiene & safety standards across its global properties

Read Article

CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott (Ascott), has entered into a global agreement with a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, Bureau Veritas to certify the hygiene and safety standards of its properties worldwide.

As the first serviced residence owner-operator to enter into such an agreement, Ascott has embarked on the project as part of its ‘Ascott Cares’ programme, which focuses on nine commitments to continue providing safe homes for its staff and guests. The Ascott Cares x Bureau Veritas Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a holistic programme developed in partnership with Ascott by leveraging Bureau Veritas’ health, hygiene and safety expertise of more than 190 years in providing testing, inspection and certification.

Commenting on Ascott’s continued commitment to guest and staff safety, and the partnership with Bureau Veritas, Alfred Ong, head – Global Operations, The Ascott, said, “At Ascott, we continue to place the health and well-being of our guests and staff as our top priority. As international travel gradually resumes, our partnership with Bureau Veritas offers our guests a greater peace of mind as they book their stay with Ascott. Our guests can continue to place their trust in Ascott to provide a home away from home that is comfortable, clean, secure and safe. With a safe working environment, our staff members are also able to better focus on caring for our guests. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests back home at Ascott.”

As part of the agreement, Bureau Veritas will conduct field audits at Ascott properties to ensure that the nine commitments under Ascott Cares meet the stringent requirements of Bureau Veritas’ inspection programme. Bureau Veritas’ auditors will verify if the properties have appropriate health, hygiene and safety procedures and processes in place, and are in line with globally recognised best practices on preventive measures in order to be certified with the Ascott Cares x Bureau Veritas Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label.

In addition to the partnership, Ascott continues to roll out various initiatives at its serviced residences as they adapt to business modules in the post-Covid era. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s regional GM for Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India said, “To further support our guests and patrons, we are continuously creating uninterrupted services at our properties, which remain operational to provide a safe ‘home away from home’ for our guests, including returning nationals, and those affected by border closures”. As part of this endeavour, Somerset Greenways Chennai and Citadines OMR Chennai are offering flexible work