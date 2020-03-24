TFS observes due diligence of safety and hygienic guest experiences across Indian airports: Gaurav Dewan

Read Article

While COVID-19 has deeply affected the travel and aviation industry, Travel Food Services (TFS) has reassured that the safety and well – being of the customers and staff is of paramount importance. TFS has placed its emphasis on elevated hygiene standards across all outlets and lounges at airports in India. Multiple training sessions and exercises have been carried out with the employees and associates, to educate and create awareness about maintaining strict personal and respiratory hygiene. As precautionary measures, there are sanitisers at all touchpoints, masks have been distributed to the entire workforce and temperature checks are being conducted at all entry points for both guests and employees alike. Other measures include – sensitising associates to the group safety protocol prescribed by the government authorities, sanitisation of all areas, taking food safety measures, washing of hands every hour by the chef and other staff along with sanitising food stations and tables.

A statement by the company read, TFS believes in having an informed, attentive and careful approach towards the situation, while keeping health, hygiene and safety as the crux of its operations. With increased impetus given to hygiene and food safety behaviour in kitchens to ensure adequate food safety measures, TFS is closely following all public health advisories issued by government bodies and is taking stringent measures to adhere to the same.

Gaurav Dewan, COO and business head, Travel Food Services, said, “We welcome the government initiatives such as the recently proposed rescue package of US$1.6 billion for the aviation sector to come back on its feet. Such active measures by all stakeholders are crucial during these testing times. We are increasingly emphasising on our sanitisation procedures across all our formats across India. Additionally, we have set processes to create safe zones within our outlets for our employees, guests and associates. We are all dealing with very challenging times currently, as we grapple with the economic slowdown due to the spread of COVID-19. Our customers and team members are at the heart of our business, and thus, we are taking active steps and measures to ensure their safety and good health.”