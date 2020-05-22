Telangana Government reassures support to stabilise industry in the state post the lockdown

Read Article

Representatives of NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) & TSHA (Telangana State Hotels Association) led by Shaaz Mehmood, partner, Olive Group – Hyderabad; Shankar Krishnamurthy of Fusion 9 and Amar Ohri of Ohri’s group had a fruitful meeting with K. T. Rama Rao, hon’ble minister, MA&UD, Industries, IT & Commerce, Government of Telangana, seeking support for the beleaguered industry. As an industry which has been facing huge losses and has not received any support from any quarter, the minister not only reassured the resumption of the business post lockdown, but also positive that the State Government will provide all possible support to stabilise and systematically reopen this sector.

The minister was appreciative & acknowledged that the restaurant industry nationally, with an annual turnover of ~ INR 4 Lakh Crore is the third largest after retail and insurance in the service segment.

He also advised the representatives to set internal guidelines in adherence with government guidelines following global protocols. He was assured by the industry that a strict zero-tolerance protocols will be adhered to, to keep the customers and employees safe. These relate to sanitation, hygiene & social distancing. The industry made specific requests relating to license period extensions, deferred payment of utilities, rent advisory, stimulus packages for working capital & wages.

The F&B industry of Telangana appreciates the State Government’s initiatives in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also thankful to it for understanding that the most effected industry already battling through tough times for the past couple of years, is now facing a challenge of mere survival with immeasurable losses, the prospect of several businesses closing down and importantly, a scary spectre of job loss to millions in the sector employing more than seven million people nationally.