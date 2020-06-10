Tata Starbucks unveils replica of in-store experiences virtually

Read Article

With WFH and video calls becoming the new normal, Tata Starbucks, the favourite neighborhood store, has launched seven backdrops to brighten up your virtual meetings. Replicating the in-store ambience through the picturesque backdrops of the store interiors, Starbucks patrons can now download the free backdrops and reminisce their favourite moments spent at the store within the comfort of their homes.

The multifunctional backdrops inspire varied facets of the day and can be used for conference calls with colleagues, hanging out with friends, game nights with family, coffee dates with your loved ones, etc.

Commenting on this initiative, Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, digital, loyalty and PR, Tata Starbucks, said, “Reinforcing our efforts towards making the Starbucks experience ubiquitous, personalised and engaging, the virtual backdrops will aid in replicating the offline experience online. Our aim is to stay connected with our customers through creative avenues and bring hope, joy and love in their lives to navigate through these unprecedented times.”