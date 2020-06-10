Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Tata Starbucks unveils replica of in-store experiences virtually
Latest Updates

Tata Starbucks unveils replica of in-store experiences virtually

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

With WFH and video calls becoming the new normal, Tata Starbucks, the favourite neighborhood store, has launched seven backdrops to brighten up your virtual meetings. Replicating the in-store ambience through the picturesque backdrops of the store interiors, Starbucks patrons can now download the free backdrops and reminisce their favourite moments spent at the store within the comfort of their homes.

The multifunctional backdrops inspire varied facets of the day and can be used for conference calls with colleagues, hanging out with friends, game nights with family, coffee dates with your loved ones, etc.

Commenting on this initiative, Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, digital, loyalty and PR, Tata Starbucks, said, “Reinforcing our efforts towards making the Starbucks experience ubiquitous, personalised and engaging, the virtual backdrops will aid in replicating the offline experience online. Our aim is to stay connected with our customers through creative avenues and bring hope, joy and love in their lives to navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Share

Related posts

ICCA elects new India Committee leaders

Lords Hotels and Resorts opens Max Lords Plaza, Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rasna eyes INR 250 cr revenue from snack category

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image